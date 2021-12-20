Allu Arjun's Pushpa Earns Rs 159 Crore in 1st Weekend; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Questioned by ED for 6 Hours in Panama Papers Case

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’ continues to set the box office on fire, edging towards the Rs 200 crore mark in just three days. The film has crossed 2.6 million tickets sold on BookMyShow at the end of the first weekend, marking the highest ever advance sales clocked for Allu Arjun so far.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned for about six hours on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi in a case linked to the 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ global tax leaks case, official sources said. She was summoned by the federal agency to record her statement in connection with its probe in the Panama Papers case that revealed how offshore firms are used to stash the wealth of the world’s rich and powerful. Aishwarya had sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.

Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela is without a doubt one of the most glamorous and stylish individuals in Bollywood. And those glamourous experiences — whether on a ramp or at the airport — entail a lot of expenditure.

Bharti Singh had been open about her desire to become a mother sooner than later. Over the period of the pandemic, several times, the actress and show host claimed how she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa had been delaying their decision to get pregnant due to Covid scare. Recently, the couple announced that they are expecting to be parents.

Disha Patani is kicking off Monday blues in her latest post on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress shared a Reel on Instagram capturing an impressive moment from her workout session this morning. Disha was seen dressed in her red basketball shorts and black zipper as she aimed an impressive flying kick at the punching bag. With the AGR’s The Good Part playing in the background, Disha’s latest Instagram Reel will certainly motivate you to add an extra element of zing to your fitness routine.

