Allu Arjun's Pushpa Fever Grips This Diwali Season With 'Pushpa Anar', Watch

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only took the South industry by surprise but even had everyone at the edge of their seats in the Hindi belt as well with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Owing to its widespread appeal, the craze for Pushparaj eventually percolated out of the silver screens into varied festive occasions. Be it the Ganesh idol in the Ganapati season or the Garba dance in Navaratri, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa had spread its charm on all the occasions this year. Now with festivals of lights fast approaching, the iconic face of Pushpa has found its place in firecrackers as well.

In a video posted by a popular Instagram handle, one could see the markets swarming with Pushpa Anaars, making it one of the most sought after firecrackers this Diwali season. The same is imprinted with Allu Arjun’s swaggy look from Sukumar’s film.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Allu Arjun has also owned this year by winning big awards and titles in his name, starting with him representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for the same. Now, the superstar has added one of the biggest recognitions to his name by winning the title of ‘Indian Of The Year 2022’ in the Entertainment category at Delhi. Recently, the actor was also seen sharing his excitement to add such big recognition to his family.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has recently started working on Pushpa 2: The Rise with a Pooja ceremony. Earlier, this week, the makers shared a sneak peek from the sets of the most awaited film that only amped the excitement of avid fans.

Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh played supporting roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here