Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Adds Another Feather to its Cap. Read to Know

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has created yet another record, this time on the Internet. The film has garnered over one billion views for the songs across four languages, including Hindi. BA Raju’s Team shared the news on Twitter. The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

“A GRAND ONE BILLION+ VIEWS for #PushpaTheRise songs on @adityamusic across 4 languages. The Biggest Chart Buster in recent times #BlockbusterPushpaAlbum A Rockstar

@ThisIsDSP Musical. @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @MythriOfficial," the post read.

The crime drama, helmed by Sukumar, is a great hit in all languages. The film created an all-time record in Nizam (Telangana). Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Telugu film turned out to be an unexpected hit. With a huge worldwide box-office record, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as the most successful film of 2021. Moreover, last year, the Allu Arjun-starrer created a new record as the highest-grossing film of India.

Pushpa: The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in all languages. The film had a dream run at the box office. Simultaneously, the OTT giant Prime is also getting good revenue. The OTT platform has acquired Pushpa: The Rise’s streaming rights for five languages —Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam at a huge price of 22 crores.

Besides Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Srivalli, the full-time entertainer also stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil as antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

For the unversed, the pan-India had also done a whooping pre-release business of Rs. 145 crores. With Allu Arjun’s unparalleled stardom across the nation, the Hindi dubbed version of his 2021 blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is getting ready to release on January 26.

