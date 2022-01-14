Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Gets Good Response in Nepal

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has stormed the box office in India since its release in cinemas on December 17, 2021. The film, directed by Sukumar, achieved success at the box office despite competition from big films 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is still running successfully in theatres besides its OTT release on Amazon Prime.

The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore in collections at the box office and is still going strong. The Hindi version of the movie is also running successfully in Nepal. Videos and pictures from Nepal, shared on social media, show the craze of Allu Arjun among Nepali fans.

A Twitter user Tarun Kumar has shared a thread of tweets showing the excitement of people watching Pushpa: The Rise.

Fans in the cinema can be seen dancing to the tunes of Saami Saami song of Pushpa.

Few videos show that people are pushing each other to enter the theatre to watch the film. A tweet also shows that few fans of Allu Arjun posed for a camera outside a theatre. As many as 29 shows are running in QFX Cinemas, Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pushpa: The Rise is in its fourth week in theatres in India. The story of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling in the Sesha Chalam forests of the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. It has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

