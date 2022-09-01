Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Screened at Moscow Film Festival

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, has been making noise and it grows louder with each day that has passed since its release in December of last year. The movie has been around for almost nine months and is still making headlines.

Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa was unquestionably a show-stopper, from his popular dance in the song Srivalli to his screen presence alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Oo Antava Oo track. With everything now working in Pushpa’s favour, this Allu Arjun film has now achieved yet another milestone. This time the Sukumar directorial has created noise on the international stage as it was screened at Moscow Film Festival under ‘blockbusters around the world.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by the Embassy of India in Moscow which declared the same through a post on their official social media handle. “We gladly announce that the film “Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1" has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of “BlockBuster hits around the world" and is being screened today, 30th August 2022 - 9:30 PM," the post said.

Advertisement

The embassy also stated in its Instagram post that the Sukumar Bandreddi-directed movie with Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna caused a sensation all over the world and has stood as the top grosser in India for the year 2021. The movie was shown on Screen No. 9 of the Oktybar Festival Center in Telugu with English and Russian subtitles.

The film made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video after having its theatrical run extended and receiving fantastic box office results. It is interesting to note that the makers of the movie did not hold any promotional events and the movie was released with almost no marketing campaign and was pitted against the MCU film Spiderman: Away from Home. Despite all the odds, Pushpa: The Rise smashed box office records.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here