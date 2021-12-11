Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise to Lock Horns With Spider-Man: No Way Home at Box-Office

A month ago, two major films, Sooryavanshi and Eternals, clashed in India after they hit the theatres the same day. Sooryavanshi received more screens and outperformed Eternals at the Indian box office. And now another clash between an Indian film and a Hollywood film appears to be in the offing. Although the showdown has been averted by a day, it won’t be enough since screens will be divided among the two films. Besides, both will be released in multiple languages.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s forthcoming film Pushpa changed its date to December 17, as per the confirmation by makers on Saturday. The film was initially scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, but that date was changed to avoid a clash with 83, starring Ranveer Singh. Having said that, the film is slated to compete with the Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland.

The consensus is that the clash will hurt Pushpa’s collections in the Hindi belt and urban sectors, but Allu Arjun’s star power might help it become a hit in the Telugu states if the content is good. Pushpa is touted as a “massive" action drama that centres on the topic of smuggling. It depicts ‘Bunny’ in a new avatar, which has piqued followers’ interest. The Sukumar directorial was supposed to star Mahesh Babu, but then he dropped out owing to ‘creative issues’ with the director. The role was quickly given to Allu Arjun, who accepted it immediately.

Pushpa is also Rashmika Mandanna’s debut work with the popular hero and features her as the leading lady. Her first glimpse from the film has gotten a lot of attention, indicating that this might be a game-changer for the ‘Karnataka Crush.’ Fahadh Faasil, who has been in films such as C U Soon and Malik, plays the antagonist in the film, also marking his debut in the Telugu industry.

