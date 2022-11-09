Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise to Release in Russia in December: Report

After RRR’s release in Japan, it’s time for Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise to hit theatres in Russia. The film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has received massive success and popularity among film critics and audiences. The film is expected to be released in December, this year. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the team was all excited to release part of the franchise in Russia in December after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival.

The source also mentioned that the actor is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule. However, the makers will soon lock in the release date. Allu Arjun will also visit the country for the film’s promotions.

Recently, Allu Arjun will be jetting off to Bangkok to shoot an intense fight scene for the sequel of the film. A source told the media house that the first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. “AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok," it added.

The shoot will have a 15-day-long schedule after he returns, and the actor will be soon travelling to Russia for the promotions of the first part. “but he is yet to lock dates for the same," the source added.

The report also added that Allu Arjun has also shot a teaser poster in Hyderabad with cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The teaser will be unveiled by the team for the fans by the end of November.

Last month, speaking with News18, Allu Arjun revealed that the team is hoping to release the second instalment of Pushpa by next year. “We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year," said the actor.

The film has shattered the box office by collecting 369.50 crores worldwide.

