Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Gives A Glimpse Of Couple's Trip To Goa With Kids And Friends

Allu Arjun recently took a well-deserved break with his family. The actor has had a busy few months, owing to the release of his film Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu movie has not only won the Telugu audience but the Hindi dub was also a hit. Following the release and success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and his family took off to Goa with their friends for a holiday.

The actor’s wife Sneha Reddy had revealed that the couple, their children — Arha and Ayaan — and their friends had a ball in Goa with an Instagram Reel. The video was shared on Thursday evening, showing that Allu Arjun and Sneha stepped out for dinner dates, their children enjoyed some pool time and they all ventured into the sea on a yacht.

She shared the video montage with the caption, “Here’s to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends that turned into family #goa#2021 #instareels #reels #incredibleindia #travelwithallusnehareddy." Previously she also shared videos of the couple’s daughter Arha and son Ayaan playing on the beach. Arha was seen wearing a cute silver bathing suit and running into the water while Ayaan played in the water wearing just a pair of shorts.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has a number of movies in the pipeline. These include the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise — Pushpa: The Rule, Icon and AA21. Allu Arjun is also reportedly collaborating with Prashanth Neel and AR Murugadoss.

For Pushpa: The Rule will be the second part of the two-part Pushpa series. The film will bring back Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as his leading lady. The film will feature Fahadh Faasil as the baddie. The film was slated to release in December this year. Allu Arjun also made the headlines for surpassing 15 million followers on Instagram recently.

