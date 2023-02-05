Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only took the South industry by surprise but even had everyone at the edge of their seats in the Hindi belt as well with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Now the eager fans can’t hold their excitement for the sequel to drop. As the hype is building up for Pushpa 2, the South superstar has the perfect gift that he received from his son Ayaan.

On Sunday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a toy truck, a replica quite similar to the one that was used in his blockbuster film. On top of the colourful truck, Pushpa has been inscribed in bold letters. But it was Allu Arjun’s adorable caption that melted everyone’s heart. The actor wrote, “Cutest gift from my sweetest soul Ayaan chinni babu(kissing emoji) #pushpa!"

Fans were delighted by this sweet gesture from Ayaan as they were quick to leave their compliments for the lovely gift. One of them wrote, “Our Ayaan Babu is golden Sir!" Another one commented, “Howew cuteee(with red heart emoji)" Someone else stated, “Real Indian truck with dark blue colour and Indian designing of flowers just like Real Pushpa(fire emojis)". A fan asked, “Waiting for one update hero. Die hard fan of you Bunny Sir! When is Pushpa 2 releasing?"

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office.

Director Sukumar is determined to make the sequel of Pushpa on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

