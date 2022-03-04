Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Shares a Candid Photo of the Star with Kids Ayaan and Arha

Allu Arjun has been basking in the pan-India success and recognition of his latest blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Before preparing for his next project, the superstar seems to be enjoying time off with his children, son Ayaan and daughter Arha. On Friday, his wife Sneha Reddy, shared a photo of him having fun with his kids on social media.

Sneha shared a candid photo of Allu Arjun having fun with his kids on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Cutie." In the photo, the actor is seen sitting on the floor with his children, dressed in a comfortable black tracksuit. His face was covered by an evil eye emoji by Sneha. Their daughter is seen making a funny pose for the camera. Both the kids look adorable posing with their father for the candid photo.

Sneha frequently shares beautiful and heart-warming images and clips of Allu Arjun with his children. Allu Arjun is one family man and he loves to spend time with his kids. The star has been documenting memorable moments with his kids regularly. The actor took to Instagram recently and shared a cute video of his little munchkin Arya shaking a leg on the viral Instagram trend Kacha Badam.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actor had shared a sweet video featuring Arha as she tries her hands on the viral Kacha Badam song. She tried to pull off the hook steps of the viral song. With her cute moves, Arha’s video will surely melt your hearts. Allu Arjun sweetly captioned the video as, ‘my lil badham’ and added a kissing emoticon.

The video has piqued the fans curiosity as they are eagerly waiting to witness Arha on the big screen. She is all set to make her debut with the Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, which has Samantha as the main lead. She is playing the role of Princess Bharata and recently wrapped the entire shoot.

