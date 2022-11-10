Allu Sirish's Urvasivo Rakshasivo Underperforms At The Box Office; Know Collection

The latest Telugu release, Urvasivo Rakshasivo, starring Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles, has failed to make good numbers at the box office. The movie was released on November 4 on over 400 screens worldwide. With the release of the film, Telugu actor Allu Sirish made his comeback on the big screens after 3 years.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a rom-com, written and directed by Rakesh Sashi. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Posni Krishna Murali, Aamani, Kedar Shankar and Anish Kuruvilla, among others. The film revolves around an innocent boy and an open-minded girl. The couple crosses paths at the workplace and falls in love with each other.

The collection of Allu’s Urvasivo Rakshasivo is not up to expectations. The film is estimated to have collected 2.36 crore shares and 4.50 crore gross in 5 days, but it still needs 5 crores to reach break-even.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and M. Vijay of GA2 Pictures, in collaboration with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt. Ltd. The cinematography of the film was done by Tanveer Mir.

The collection of the movie for day 6 also makes an average start at the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh box offices. Urvasivo Rakshasivo has performed better in the starting days, compared to now. On its first two days, the film earned Rs 1.77 Crore net in India. Despite spending a huge amount on the release of the film, the box office collection is not as per the producer’s expectation.

Allu is the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun and has made his debut with Radha Mohan’s social drama Gouravam. He has also done films like Kotta Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi and 1971: Beyond Borders. On the other hand, Anu Emmanuel made her debut in 2016 with the Malayalam film Action Hero Biju. The actress has performed in films like Oxygen, Thupparivaalan, Alludu Adhurs, Majnu, and more.

