Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat: Alaya F Calls Anurag Kashyap Her 'Rock' | Exclusive

Last year, actor Alaya F jetted off to Morocco for the world premiere of her upcoming film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat alongside director-producer Anurag Kashyap and co-star Karan Mehta. Touted to be the filmmaker’s ode to modern love, the romantic musical sees Alaya playing a love-smitten school girl. And not many know that it was the first film that she signed even before the release of her big screen debut, Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). While the trailer of the film is yet to be unveiled, its teaser and jukebox have caught the attention of the netizens for their fresh, millennial and quirky mood.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Alaya reveals that Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat has been in the making for four years. Talking about how juggled the shoots of the film and Jawaani Jaaneman, she says, “I went to London to shoot for the first schedule of Jawaani Jaaneman. Two weeks after I came back to Mumbai, I went back to London to shoot the first schedule of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. When I began shooting for it, I was a total newcomer. Two weeks after Jawaani Jaaneman released, I began its second schedule. Between its second and third schedules, I shot for two more films."

And since she shot for it over a span of a few years, she feels that the audience will get to see her transforming from a naïve debutante to a relatively proficient actor through the course of the film. “My acting level in it is so diverse (laughs)! It’s just so interesting. Now when I see certain moments and scenes in it, I feel like I could’ve done them differently. But the fact is that when you’re working with Anurag sir, it’s a very involved process and you can’t overthink a scene or plan it out. Just being spontaneous was the way to go," she states.

Shedding further light on the process of creating ‘magic’ with the maverick director, Alaya says, “If I had planned them, I think it would’ve taken away some of the magic. Since the film is shot in such different timelines and ways with so many different things happening in between, I think all of that sort of added to the charm of the film and the performance.

The Freddy (2022) actor feels rather lucky to have begun her career with Anurag. According to her, the filmmaker’s faith in a newbie like her helped instill a lot of confidence in herself and her craft. “Anurag sir’s one of the most wonderful people. If you just trust him and go with the flow, he’ll stand by you like a rock. He’ll fight for you and will do everything in his power to protect and nurture you and bring out the best from within you," Alaya says, adding, “When I met him for the first time, I instantly put my truth and faith in him because he gave me a lot of confidence in what I do. So, when you’re working with him, all you need to do is trust him and he’ll make magic happen for you. The entire process has been an amazing experience."

With Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat all set to hit the screens in February this year and films like Sri and U Turn in her kitty, she feels happier than ever. The pandemic might have brought a temporary halt in her career following the release of her first film, Alaya now wants to remain busy and show everyone what she has to offer. “People have been reaching out about everything related to Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. It feels amazing. I feel like so many things are happening non-stop, back to back. Last month was so wonderfully responsive and eventful after what has been an otherwise boring year for me. I’m suddenly doing too much that I don’t have enough time to breathe. Between the lockdowns, I finished three films in three months. I’m overwhelmed in all the best ways," remarks the 25-year-old.

