Almost Sufal Sampurna Fame Gauri Kulkarni to Play Lead Role in New Show Aboli

Marathi TV actor Gauri Kulkarni, who rose to fame with the TV show Almost Sufal Sampurna, is set to play the titular role in the upcoming show Aboli.

According to reports, the new TV series will air on Star Pravah on November 23. The story of the show revolves around the struggle of a girl named Aboli.

The promo of the series has been shared on social media platforms by its makers. In the promo, one can see Gauri Kulkarni as Aboli. After seeing the promo, critics believe Gauri Kulkarni will be playing the role of a girl who has speech problems.

Apart from Gauri Kulkarni, actors Surabhi Hande and Sachit Patil are playing important characters in the TV series. Sachit Patil is making a comeback on the small screen in the role of Inspector Ankush. This is the first time he will don the uniform on the small screen.

Advertisement

During the cast selection for the TV series, everyone was curious about who the lead actor is going to be. Fans of Gauri Kulkarni were very excited after Aboli’s makers announced her as the lead actor of the TV series.

Talking to the media about her role, Gauri Kulkarni said, “Aboli is a very simple girl and she talks less. The role is very challenging for me as I love to talk and the character I am playing is just opposite to real me."

She added that the team of the TV series Aboli is great. “It is an honour for me to work with Sachit Patil, Pratiksha Lonakar, Mausami Tondwalkar, Sharmishtha Raut, Sandesh Jadhav, Aparna Aparajit, Angad Mhaskar, Deepti Lele. I am sure that people will love the series," added Gauri Kulkarni.

Gauri Kulkarni is from Ahmednagar and is a professional Kathak dancer. She has won several awards in college competitions. She made her debut in the glamour industry with the Marathi film Ranjan in 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.