Alone Song: Kapil Sharma Drops First Single with Guru Randhawa and It's Definitely Joining Our Playlist

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s first single titled ‘Alone’ is finally out on Thursday, February 9. The popular host, who has enticed audiences multiple times with his melodious voice on his comedy-sketch show, collaborated with singing sensation Guru Randhawa for this heartbreaking number. The song that was written and even composed by Randhawa was released just days before Valentine’s Day and its lyrics scream all that there is to an unrequited love tale. Besides Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa, the music video of Alone also stars Yogita Bihani.

Just like the heart-warming lyrics, the track captivates the stunning visuals of a snow-clad mountainous landscape. The music video chronicles the romantic love story of a couple, who develop chemistry by doing little things together, be it clicking photographs by the lake or visiting a holy temple. As the song proceeds, the couple falls deeper in love unbeknownst to the cruel fate that awaits them in the end. It was on a birthday occasion when the lovebirds get engaged but just moments later, the lady love disappears from the hero’s life without a single word. The male lead is completely ghosted and feels abandoned when he finds the engagement ring placed on their romantic picture.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa lip-sync the lyrics as the sad love story carries forward in the music video. Watch the new single below:

To mark the release of Alone, Kapil Sharma shared a short teaser on Instagram and also expressed his excitement. “Super excited as my first single is finally out! Waiting for your love! Alone out now," he wrote in the caption segment of the post.

The song has begun receiving tremendous love from the fans of both Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa. One fan cheered for Kapil Sharma for beginning his new journey in music, “Simply amazing. Start of another amazing journey, we are cheering for your success," another declared, “It’s gonna be a hit." One more joined, “Yeah finally. So excited. Better late than never." Meanwhile, a user who happened to have loved the lyrics of Alone shared his favourite line in the comment section, “Dil ko le gai naina de ankh lag lag ke (Took my heart by looking in my eyes)."

Advertisement

In less than an hour, Alone has amassed over five lakh views on YouTube.

Read all the Latest Movies News here