Alvaro Morte Hopes to Meet Money Heist Korea's New Professor: Want to Discuss How He Approached the Character | Exclusive

Alvaro Morte, the man who redefined the image of professors for us, is challenging himself with every project he is choosing. The Money Heist actor immortalised his character of the nerdy yet criminal mastermind Professor who lead a group of thieves on their greatest robbery ever. The globally popular Spanish series is now getting a Korean adaptation and fans of both the original series and K-dramas couldn’t be more excited. During a conversation with Alvaro, the actor expressed his thoughts on Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area and said that he would love to meet the new Professor played by actor Yoo Ji-tae.

Answering a question by News18.com, the actor said, “I just saw the trailer of Money Heist Korea and I think it is very good. Korean people know how to do it. They know how to show fiction and action and I’m pretty sure it is going to be very good. I hope they are doing great."

Talking about his character’s adaptation, Alvaro continued, “I don’t know the cast but hopefully one day we could meet and discuss, ‘Hey how did you approach the character of The Professor and build it up? Because I did it this way and I would like to know how you have done it.’ I am pretty excited about that actually."

Actor Alvaro Morte, who started his career in 2002, received global fame and popularity after the Netflix show La casa de papel aka Money Heist. The show also starred Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo and Enrique Arce among many others. Alvaro will next be seen in the Prime Video series Sin límites or Boundless.

Meanwhile, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economy Area revolves around North and South Korea and its economy after their unification. The trailers and the teasers have indicated that the show will not be similar to the Spanish one as it features an unprecedented heist in the chaotic dystopian peninsula of North and South Korea. The series stars Old Boy fame Yoo Ji-tae, Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, and Lee Won-jong among others and will be streaming on Netflix from June 24.

