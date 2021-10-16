Always by Your Side Through Thick & Thin: Esha Deol in Birthday Wish for Hema Malini

A special day calls for a special post and Esha Deol always remembers this. Today she is celebrating the birthday of her mother, Hema Malini. To the world, she is a Dream Girl, but to Esha, the actress is her love and life. On Instagram, the actress shared a lovely photo where she is seen leaning on her mother. The beautiful mother-daughter duo is twinning their outfits in kurta churidar sets. While Esha’s ensemble featured a pink floral pattern, Hema’s dress had embroidery and embellishments in blue. In her birthday-special post, Esha, who is ‘bittu’ to her mother, wrote, "Happy birthday, mamma. Love you. Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, your Bittu.”

In the comments section of Esha’s post, many fans and followers wished Hema on the occasion. Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday.” Actress Celina Jaitly, who co-starred with Esha in the film No Entry, also dropped a series of emojis.

Esha is the elder daughter of Hema and Dharmendra. The couple also has a younger daughter, Ahana, who is a trained classical dancer like her sister and mother.

Just last month, Esha marked the occasion of Teachers' Day. She posted a heart-warming note for her mother on the special day. Esha accompanied her post with two black and white pictures, the first of which shows her as a few-year-old baby girl. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Esha is posing with her mother. The second one is another touching moment which features Hema hugging her daughter, who is dressed for a dance performance. Esha wrote, “From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics and the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher.”

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Esha spoke about her bond with her mother. "We’re more like friends and enjoy fun conversations,” she was quoted as saying.

