'Always Felt a Connection With Vicky Kaushal, We Share a Brotherly Bond', Says Actor's On-Screen Step-Brother Akkshay Gunaawat | Exclusive

Akkshay Gunaawat, who was most recently seen playing Vicky Kaushal’s step-brother and the antagonist in the film Govinda Naam Mera, reveals that he now shares a brotherly bond with the actor. Gunaawat, who was also seen in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Thar, received positive reviews for his portrayal of Vishnu Vishwakarma in Govinda Naam Mera.

Talking about his bond with Vicky, the actor told News18 in an exclusive conversation, “Vicky is like a brother to me. I don’t know how to say this but I always felt a connection with him. When I got to know that he is my step-brother in the film, I was very happy. I had put a post on Instagram with him and he shared it on his handle and complimented me. That was a really big thing for me. He didn’t need to do that but he is very humble and kind enough to treat everyone with equal respect. Our bond is very brotherly right now. The bond is good, honest and organic."

The film also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Talking about his co-stars he added, “I was in total awe of Kiara and Bhumi. They are two of the heroines we are used to seeing in Bollywood films and I got a chance to work with them. They are humble, girls-next-door. Bhumi also possesses a positive aura around her. You feel fulfilled after working with them. You learn so much from them."

Talking about the response and praise he has been getting for the film, he revealed that Ashutosh Rana mistook him for a South Indian guy after seeing him play the character. Rana, whose actor-wife Renuka Shahane was a part of the film, attended the screening where he saw Akshay and complimented him. The actor shared, “After the screening of the film, Asutosh Rana meet me and complimented me, told me I did good and asked me where in South India I stay. That’s when Renuka ma’am clarified that I am actually a North Indian guy. Ranjeet sir (Ranjeet Bedi), the great villain of our industry also praised me."

Akkshay talked about his aspirations and says that this film gave him the ‘playground’ and he is looking forward to a bigger playground. “As an actor, I am looking for a good playground to play on. This film gave me the playground

and I am looking forward to a bigger playground. I want to work with good directors. I can’t say anything about the genre. I just want to explore a lot." Akkshay also shared with us that he would like to work with directors such as Anurag Basu, Vasan Bala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Akkshay Gunaawat will next be seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

