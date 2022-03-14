‘Always Wanted To Look Like My Brothers’: Singer Brindha Shares Childhood Memory

Tamil star Suriya’s sister Brindha, a well-known singer, recently shared a childhood photo of herself with her brothers Suriya and Karthi on Instagram. In the black and white photo Brindha is seen dressed like a boy. It’s difficult to identify Brindha in the photo due to her resemblance with her brothers.

Sharing her ‘favourite picture’, Brindha revealed that as a child she always wanted to look like her brothers and to have a haircut like them.

“I always wanted to look like my brothers, cut hair like them, wear boys clothes and hated wearing frocks or growing long hair just because I didn’t want to look any different from them," wrote Brindha in the caption.

Advertisement

She even shared that she used to steal jeans and shirts of her brothers till her college days.

“I remember looting big B’s shirts and second B’s jeans even till college!! Hope you all know by now I’m the youngest even though I got married first! People still keep asking me if Karthi is my younger brother! Not anymore please," captioned Brindha.

Brindha has given voice for the songs in Suriya’s latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The Pandiraj directorial action drama, released on March 10, is doing good business at the box office. This marked the release of any Suriya movie in theatres after two years. Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the female lead in this movie.

Suriya’s younger brother Karthi is now waiting for the release of his next Tamil film Viruman. The action drama has been directed by M Muthaiah and it is expected to hit theatres in April. Karthi is also playing an important role in Mani Ratnam magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama based on a fictional Tamil novel will be released in September.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.