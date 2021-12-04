Aly Goni Congrats Jasmin Bhasin for Buying New House, Hints They're Tying the Knot Soon

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. The two often take the internet by storm with their adorable photos and social media PDA. Aly recently sent JasLy fans into tizzy when he congratulated his ladylove on her new house along with a loved-up photo of the couple.

Aly shared a glimpse of her new place and dropped a hint that they will get married soon. Sharing the picture of them posing at Jasmin’s new house, Aly wrote, “I am so so sooo proud of you (heart emoji) Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much you have worked hard for this." (sic)

Jasmin reacted in the comments section, “Our home." Aly’s sister Ilham Goni wrote, “Allah har buri nazar se bachaaye (May God protect you from the evil eye)."

Meanwhile, Aly also tried out a viral Instagram filter- “When will I get married?". In Aly’s first attempt, Instagram came up with “never" as the answer. Later, when his friend and actor Arjit Taneja tried the same feature on Aly, the answer came as, “In a few days." In the video, Jasmin is sitting next to Aly. Aly shared the video on his Insta story with “Soon" written on it.

Aly came on Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant to support Jasmin. While they were best friends from before the show, they realised their feelings for each other when they were locked up in Bigg Boss 14. The two also expressed their desire to get married to each other.

