Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Look Uber Cool As They Leave For New Year Celebration; Fans Gush Over 'Power Couple'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most popular couples in the telly town. The duo have been friends for a long time, but they fell in love when they entered Bigg Boss 14 house as contestants. Since the show, the love between the actors has only got stronger with time. The adorable couple loves to go on trips together. They often share pictures and video of their mushy moments, which showcases their stunning chemistry.

As the new year is around the corner, people are busy making plans for celebrating the special time of the year. Popular actors and lovers Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have also made plans for ushering in the new year! The lovebirds were spotted at Mumbai airport today. They looked uber cool in casual ensembles. Jasmin donned a denim jacket over white hoodie and denim pants, and looked gorgeous as always, on the other hand Aly donned black t-shirt, black denims and a bomber jacket and looked handsome. The couple even obliged fans with selfies and posed for paparazzi pics. They wished paparazzi a very happy new year in advance with bright smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite TV couple.

One fan wrote, “POWER COUPLE ❤️," another commented, " vibez, hands downnn❤️‍.""Swooning over you❤️ #alygoni," wrote an Aly fan.

In his recent interview, Aly Goni shared that he will be ushering in the new year with his family and girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. He added that he has taken some time off and wishes to spend it with his loved ones in his hometown, Jammu.

Aly shared that his ladylove Jasmin will also be with him as he considers her family. He shared that she has been a constant part of his life and understands him well.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame actor also talked about the rumours of him taking a break from TV shows. To this he replied that its not true. He said that he is being selective and presently he is not accepting any project. He added that TV needs a long commitment and at his age he feels he can explore others mediums as well and prove his skills as an actor.

