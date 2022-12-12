Aly Goni, Karan Wahi React To Defeat of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team in FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was stunned in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup by a high-flying Morocco. Their sensational win meant that Ronaldo’s quest for World Cup glory ended in heartbreak. After his dream of winning a World Cup for Portugal was shattered, an inconsolable Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch in tears. This was probably Ronaldo’s last World Cup and his teary-eyed ending was very saddening for millions of his fans. The Portuguese star’s exit from the showpiece tournament drew reactions from several people on social media.

Many prominent Indian TV stars also commented on Portugal’s improbable defeat. Actor Aly Goni tweeted, “I wish starting se khilaya hota. CR7 we love you. Will never ever gonna support Portugal after you. But I must say that Morocco nailed it.”

Karan Wahi put up an Instagram Stories and wrote, “Another four-year wait for the dream final.”

It seems that Karan was also hoping for a World Cup final featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before the start of the match, Vivek Dahiya had also expressed his support for Ronaldo’s Portugal on his Instagram Story.

Morocco scripted history by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Morocco’s stunning win came on the back of Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header.

En-Nesyri exploited a small lapse of judgement from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to find the back of the net for the Atlas Lions.

Interestingly, Ronaldo did not feature in Portugal’s starting XI as Fernando Santos did not start with the prolific striker for the second game in a row. The 37-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half with his team already trailing. The entire Portugal team was relying on Ronaldo to conjure up the kind of soccer magic that has propelled him to superstardom. But it was not meant to be for the former Manchester United forward. The well-organized Moroccan defence fended off all his counterattacks and booked the ticket to the semi-final.

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men's international soccer with 118 goals, will likely end his career without lifting football’s biggest prize.

