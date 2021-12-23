Aly Goni Shares Video of ‘Most Precious Moment’ on Reaching Jammu

TV actor Aly Goni has been quite busy lately with back-to-back projects. Though fans are waiting to see him in a daily soap, his music videos are doing wonders. The actor ideally hails from Jammu and never misses a chance to visit his hometown. Aly loves his parents but above all, he is quite close to his nephews. Whenever the actor visits his hometown, he shares various pictures and videos with the little munchkins. This time, when Aly visited Jammu, he shared an adorable video that captured the first reaction of the little ones seeing him there.

The video shows him walking into a garden area where they were playing. As soon as they see Aly, the little kids leave their toys and run to hug him. Next, the video captured their board smiling faces as Aly picks them up and walks around. The endearing moment will melt your heart. Expressing the heartfelt feeling of this ‘beautiful and precious moment’, Aly penned a long note where he shared that he can never explain the feeling whenever he is in Jammu. Meeting his little nephews is one of the most beautiful and precious momentsfor the actor, and he thought of sharing the adorable video with his Instagram family. In the caption, Aly pointed out his nephew Ibrahim’s excitement when he shouts around “Mamu aaya”.

Watch the video here:

Fans and Aly’s close friends were in awe of the video. His friend Vishal Mishra took to the comments and called the video “Best.” Disha Parmar wrote, “Sooo cuteee.” Bigg Boss 14 winnerRubina Dilaik was in awe as she termed the moment, “So adorable.” Last time, when Aly visited his hometown, he was accompanied by his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The latter shares a loving bond with Aly’s family and was invited to a couple of family functions too. Fans are wondering when will the two tie the knot, but both Jasmin and Aly want to take it slow.

