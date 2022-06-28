Aly Goni Showers Birthday Love On His 'Soulmate' Jasmin Bhasin With An Unseen Romantic Picture

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 32nd birthday today i.e on June 28. On this special day, her beau and actor Aly Goni took to social media, dropped a love-filled picture with her, and penned a heartwarming note. In the picture, Jasmin looked prettiest in an Anarkali suit whereas Aly looked charming as always in a black kurta. While Jasmin can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile, Ali shied away to hide behind her.

In the caption, Any referred to Jasmin as his ‘soulmate’ and wrote, “Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai @jasminbhasin2806." Jasmin was quick to react to the post and wrote ‘Thank you’ in the comment section along with red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Several of Jasmin and Aly’s industry colleagues and friends including Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shardul Pandit among others also sent birthday wishes to the actress in the comment section.

Aly Goni also hosted a grand midnight party for Jasmin where several of their friends including Disha Parmar, Rahul Jain, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were also invited. Jasmin wore a stunning all-black one-shoulder gown. In one of the Instagram stories, Jasmin also shared a picture of the diamond earrings gifted by her boyfriend Aly Goni.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni started dating each other and made their romance official on Big Boss 14. Recently, rumours of the two actors planning to tie the knot soon also made headlines. However, Jasmin later quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen. “Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years," she told E-Times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.