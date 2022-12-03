Aly Goni Shows Off Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's Massive Bag Collection

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni hogged limelight because of their chemistry as the co-contestants of Bigg Boss 14. After exiting the Bigg Boss house they have become one of the much loved couples of the Hindi Television industry. Both of them are very much active on their social media platforms including their own YouTube Channel, JasLy.

Recently, they shared a 15 minutes video where Aly showed off Jasmin’s entire bag collection and it was pretty huge. She has the collection of the most expensive bags and that too really pretty.

The video has received over 5 lakh views and fans have loaded the comments section as well. One of them wrote, “As a big jasmin fan I’m just so happy to see this vlog. May you achieve everything you wish for." Another wrote, “Jasmin Bhasin is the true example of “Hustle in silence and let your success make the noise. Keep shining, Jasmin."

Another fan commented, “One of the best things about dude is that he never takes credit for himself when he achieves something. He always respects us, the audience, and his team, and he is always polite in all of his videos .We congratulate ourselves on this achievement."

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin recently made her Punjabi Film Debut and starred in the Punjabi film called Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were seen together with their latest music video, which was released today. Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is produced by Saregama Music and is the duo’s fourth music video collaboration after Tera Suit, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.

