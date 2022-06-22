Alya Manasa Has A Surprise In Store For Husband Sanjeev Karthick

Sanjeev Karthick and Alya Manasa were on cloud nine after they were blessed with a second child Arsh some time back. Sanjeev is currently shooting for the serial Kayal. Recently, Alya decided to surprise her husband by visiting him on the sets of Kayal with their daughter Aila Syed.

Alya Manasa interacted with everyone on the sets and clicked pictures with them. Currently, a wedding episode is being aired. The cast was delighted to meet Alya and her daughter. They loved interacting with her and clicked photos.

In a similar manner, Sanjeev Karthick also used to visit Alya Manasa on the sets of Raja Rani 2. Presently, Alya had quit Raja Rani 2 after the birth of her second child. Riya Vishwanathan has replaced her thus taking the role of Sandhya. Alya had charmed the audience with her portrayal of Sandhya in Raja Rani 2. Riya has the enormous task of living up to audience expectations. The audience is loving Riya’s performance as Sandhya. Despite that, many still want Alya to make a comeback in the series. It remains to be seen when Alya will make her comeback in the series.

Previously, Sanjeev and Alya were enacting the titular characters in Raja Rani’s first season. Sanjeev left the show in its second season while Alya continued working on it. Raja Rani’s first season narrated the story of Karthick who marries the maid of his family, Sembaruthi.

The plot of Raja Rani 2 revolves around Sandhya who wants to become an IAS officer. She marries Saravanan. Saravanan realises Sandhya’s ambition and helps her in achieving it.

In comparison to season 1, Raja Rani 2 could not achieve much success initially. After some episodes, the second season gained momentum and soon struck a chord with the audience. Sanjeev and Alya’s on-screen chemistry is still remembered by many.

Sanjeev and Alya tied the knot in November 2019 despite a lot of objections from their parents. They were working together in Raja Rani. Their daughter Aila was born in March 2020. Alya gave birth to Arsh on March 27.

