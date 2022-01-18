‘Am 60 and Sexy’: Jim Carrey is Old But He is ‘Gold'; Watch His ROFL Birthday Clip

Jim Carrey, the actor and comedian, has established a long list of outstanding performances that have earned him the title of one of the most acclaimed movie stars of all time. Before landing his major breakthrough on television with the famous variety show 'In Living Color,' the Canadian-American actor worked with renowned stand-up performers like Rodney Dangerfield. But we must agree that Jim has not yet lost even a tiny ounce of his sense of humour till now.

The two-time Golden Globe awardee celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday with a humorous video that he shared on Twitter, apropos on the popular comedian and actor's decades-long career. Along with the video, Jim wrote, "It’s my birthday. Whoohoo! I am old but I am gold. I Love you all." The Bruce Almighty star is shown slurring his speech and making goofy faces while biting his lip continuously as if he was a toothless older gentleman in the video.

In the clip, Carrey adopts an elderly man's tone and boasts to the camera, "I am 60 and sexy!" He further said, "Tonight, I am having creamed corn and strained peaches."

The scenario was inspired by a scene from 1994's Ace Ventura, in which he leaps into the dolphin's aquarium and sniffs all around the pool. His admirers adored the post, with over 7.9 million views and 612k followers liking the video till now.

Messages of congratulations and wishes also poured in from friends and admirers. "Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest person I know," Cary Elwes wrote, with a picture of himself and Jim from years ago. Beyoncé also wished Jim a happy birthday on her website, sharing a childhood picture of The Mask actor.

Jim recently made an appearance on Dawn FM, the Weeknd's latest album, released on 7 January.

