Amaidhi Padai to Sarkar, Tamil Films That Perfectly Captured Dark World of Politics

The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body elections will get underway on February 19. Politics has been a popular subject for Tamil cinema, which is a treasure trove of political thrillers. Below is a list of films that revolved around politics and have been applauded by the audience.

>Amaidhi Padai

This film, directed by Manivannan and starring actors Sathyaraj, Ranjitha, Kasthuri and Sujatha, was a great success. The film narrated the story of a power-hungry politician, who rises to the top by unethical and unscrupulous means. The twist in the film arises when the illegitimate son of this politician is posted as a police inspector in his constituency. This police inspector vows to put an end to his father’s illegal activities.

>Ayitha Ezhutu

Ayitha Ezhutu was written and directed by Mani Ratnam and the film revolved around a very important message that students must not refrain from the process of electoral politics. The film was a hit with top-notch performances by Suriya, Madhavan and Siddharth.

The film was remade in Hindi as Yuva. Ayitha Ezhutu tells the stories of three different people with a power-packed screenplay. Suriya’s role as Michael Vasanth, campaigning for the elections, became the youth’s favourite.

>Ko

Ko is a political action thriller film directed by KV Anand and Jeeva.

>Nota

Nota narrates the story of a bachelor, who is unaware of the political world and is appointed to the post of the chief minister. He was appointed to this post after his corrupt father retired.

>Sarkar

Sarkar has been written and directed by A.R Murgadoss. The film narrates the story of an NRI businessman who returns to his country only to find out that his vote had been cast by someone else. He tries to find out more about the matter only to find himself caught in a fight against two corrupt politicians.

>NGK

Young people are always hesitant to enter the political world because they are often stopped by the already established politicians. This problem was addressed in this film. NGK narrates the story of an educated person entering politics to serve society but will the old guard let him do his work forms the crux of this film.

