Amala Paul Flaunts Her Beauty in Black and Yellow Striped Dress

Amala Paul is a well-known name in the South film industry. She has recently shared some of her pictures in a casual look. She is looking absolutely stunning in these pictures. The actress is looking very attractive in the Yellow and black colour dress. Sharing the pictures Amala has given information about her upcoming show to the fans.

For those who don’t know Amala’s Hindi show Ranjish Hi Sahi will stream on Voot Select from January 13.

The actress will be seen with actor Tahir Bhasin in the show. Amala will be seen playing the role of Amna Parvez. The actress has got this photo shoot done in the excitement of her new show. She wrote in the caption of the pictures, “Dressed to the nines in excitement of Ranjish Hi Sahi". She is looking very elegant in these pictures.

She often remains in the news for her acting and her social media posts. Some time back she got trolled for a photo. However, now she is getting praised for her beauty.

Amala does not make headlines for her professional life but also for her personal life. Her name has been linked with director A L Vijay. Amala was working on the film Deiva Thirumagal in 2011 when she and A L Vijay got close to each other. Initially the two denied their relationship but then they got married in 2014. However, in 2017 they got divorced.

Amala has also been in controversy due to some legal issues. It is said that she was allegedly involved in tax evasion. It is also alleged that she bought a car with fake documents in Puducherry. She was also arrested after this. However, Amala later claimed that she bought the car legally.

