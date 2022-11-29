Amala Paul Is All Set For Her Comeback In Malayalam Movies With These Projects

Amala Paul is all set to make a strong comeback in Malayalam films with two of her upcoming projects — Christopher and The Teacher. After this news came into the limelight, her fans are losing their calm. Christopher is an action thriller starring Mammootty and directed by B Unnikrishnan and written by Uday Krishna. Faiz Siddik is in charge of the cinematography, and Justin Varghese took care of the music. The shooting of the film began on July 10 this year, with a puja ceremony.

Amala Paul recently shared a poster of the film on Instagram and introduced her character as Sulekha. The caption of the post read, “Here’s presenting Sulekha! Christopher - MEGASTAR movie!"

The Teacher is also a thriller movie. Along with Amala Paul, the film also stars Hakkim Shah and Chemban Vinod Jose. The film is directed by Vivek and produced by Varun Tripuraneni, G Pruthviraj and Abhishek Ramisetty, under the banner of Nutmeg Productions and VTV Films. The film is all set to release on December 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting her random pictures and videos on Instagram. Not only her acting skills but her style statement has always been in the headlines. Recently, Amala Paul posted a bunch of pictures and wrote, “Reaching my highest self-calling, one step at a time!" The actress looked stunning in her multicoloured body-hugging jumpsuit that had halterneck detailings. For makeup, she went for a subtle yet chic neutral look with a mauve lip colour. Her teal blue-feathered long earring was the highlight of her look.

Amala Paul made her OTT debut with the web series Kudi Yedamaithe in 2021, and later worked in Ranjish Hi Sahi and Victim: Who is next?

