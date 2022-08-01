Amala Paul’s Cadaver Trailer Out Will Premiere On This OTT Platform

The trailer of the most anticipated film Cadaver has been released. Amala Paul’s forensic crime thriller might give some spine-chilling experience. The film, directed by Anoop Panicker, is all set to have its digital release.

The two-minute trailer begins with a cold-blooded murderer admitting about it to a police surgeon and shares what might be his next step. The story revolves around the rape and murder of a girl. Amala portrays the role of Dr Bhadra, who is the chief police surgeon in Tamil Nadu. The film goes around her character’s skills and methods to solve the case.

Watch the trailer here:

The film has been inspired by true events. It is said that renowned former Kerala police surgeon Dr B Umadathan helped with the scripting in the pre-production stage.

Besides being the lead, Amala has also backed the project with Annice Paul, Dinesh Kannan and Thanzeer Salam. She took to her Instagram space and shared the news. The caption of the post read: “Super duper excited to be launching the trailer of my maiden production – Cadaver. Feeling absolutely ecstatic to watch the labour of love take shape. I’m extremely grateful to every soul and divine beings that helped make this happen. It was indeed a huge learning experience."

Other than Amala, the film also features Athulya Ravi, Harish Uthaman, Riythvika, and Munishkanth in key roles. The film has been by San Lokesh, Arvind Singh was behind the camera and the music has been scored by Ranjin Raj.

The film will have its digital premiere on August 12, on Disney Plus Hotstar in five languages- Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

