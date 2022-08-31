Amala Paul's Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Actress' Complaint

Bhavninder Singh, the rumoured ex-boyfriend of Telugu actress Amala Paul, has been taken into custody by the authorities. The actress from Cadaver complained to the Villupuram Crime Branch, which led to the arrest. The Mumbai-based singer was accused by the actress in the complaint of defrauding her, threatening her, and attempting to extort money from her after they mutually chose to split ways. She continued by saying that the musician had caused her a great deal of emotional and financial strain. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

There were reports that the musician and actress were living together in 2020. But soon after the singer published some images from a photo shoot that suggested they were married, their relationship hit a shaky patch. Amala asserted that Bhavninder had improperly utilised the photographs that were taken for a professional assignment. The photos were of a Punjabi-style wedding, which the singer claimed as pictures of their marriage, whereas Amala alleged that it was just a photoshoot.

She then moved the court to prevent Bhavninder from circulating the pictures on the internet. The singer later removed the pictures, but not before they had already been reshared countless times. It was assumed that the pandemic caused the pair to exchange vows in a private wedding.

Amala Paul also claimed that Bhavninder has threatened to share pictures of their intimate moments from when they were in a relationship, on social media. In her complaint, she also said that she found a film production firm with Bhavninder Singh and his family, who reside in Auroville not far from Vizhupruam, but that they misappropriated her finances. The 30-year-old actress said in her police report that the man had caused her emotional and monetary hardship.

In terms of her professional life, Amala most recently appeared in Anoop Panicker’s forensic thriller Cadaver. Amala served as both the movie’s producer and director. She also appeared in the Venkat Prabhu-directed short, Confession. Amala will soon be seen in KR Vinoth’s directorial debut Adho Andha Paravai Pola, a survival thriller with a forest as its backdrop.

