Aman Verma Expresses Displeasure About Not Getting Respect From Young Actors, Calls Them Selfish | Exclusive

Aman Verma has made a comeback with MX Player’s Roohaniyat after a long time. The show is a romantic-mystery drama that also stars several young actors including Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann, among others. While Aman Verma is in the industry for a long time now, Arjun and Kanika are comparatively new. Therefore, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, we asked Aman what all has changed in the industry over the years and if he thinks that young actors have a different way of working.

Even though Aman did not name anyone, he expressed disappointment with young celebrities and alleged they do not respect their seniors. The actor went on to add that he does not even get 25 percent of the respect he used to give to his senior co-stars or seniors. “I suppose, firstly the kind of respect we would give to our seniors, I think, I find that…It’s not even 10 to 25 percent of that respect that we would get when we are on a set today. I remember the way I would behave with all my seniors was a lot more different than what happens on the sets today," he told News18.com.

On being asked if this disconnect or disrespect is also because of growing individuality in society in general, Aman said that he will rather call it being selfish. “I would not say it’s individuality, I would say it’s more of selfishness. I think that would be the right word," he said.

Aman also talked about social media and expressed displeasure with actors being too active on it even when they are on the sets for shooting. The actor called it a ‘hurdle’ and mentioned that it takes away all the focus of a person. “I suppose the influx of the social media, in terms of Instagram or Facebook, that is more of a hurdle in terms of doing a scene today. The focus, I feel, is not on the lines, so as to say, the focus is more on getting stuck on Instagram while you are shooting. I think that focus is more on that today," he shared.

Aman further explained how the way of working of these young actors is very different from how they work. He mentioned that while they used to rehearse a lot on the sets, the practice is now lost. Aman then added he has not seen any of his young co-actors rehearse on the sets. “The way you perceive a character, the way you learn a line, not many rehearsals are done, to which I am a little surprised. I remember, when I had started, there were a lot of rehearsals that used to happen and we would keep rehearsing till the time we would get it absolutely where it should be. Today, voh rehearsals bhi nazar nahi aati hai," Aman said.

Talking about it further, Aman also said that it is primarily because actors on set today do not interact with each other. He mentioned that there is no connect between co-actors because they interact less and are rather busy on their respective phones. Aman went on to say that this annoys him.

“Because when you are sitting on the sets, everyone is on their mobile (phones), talking to somebody, somewhere else, rather than talking to each other. That’s one of the most annoying things for me. Because for me, if I am working with someone, I would definitely want to know the person on a personal level so that it’s so much more easier when you are doing a scene. There are some actors who do not want to talk to anybody, I can’t blame them. That’s their style of functioning. I would like to know my co-actors, know them better so that it’s easier to perform. There are some actors who don’t want to, they are into their own scenes, into their own lines and into their own world. But again, when the camera goes on, they are brilliant with their jobs," Aman Verma concluded.

