Aman Verma Feels 'Bigg Boss 13 With Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai Was The Best Season'

TV Fame Aman Verma who had moved to Bollywood and has not been seen on-screen for a long time has shared a few words for the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor expressed that the show has been going down since its season 13.

As per reports, Aman has opened up about the reality show and said that the show has stopped being entertaining. “I feel the best Bigg Boss was the season 13 with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, when each one of them has a different personality and it was very interesting to watch the show. But after that, the two seasons have been a let-down," he told Times of India in an interview.

Aman, who was also seen in Bigg Boss season 9, revealed that he didn’t feel like watching the later seasons of the show. He felt that to be on the show, one has to have either fights and shout or be in a love affair with another contestant.

As we know, season 15 of the reality show recently got over and was won by Tejasswi Prakash. The show also featured Karan Kundrra and the duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house.

Aman confessed that if he wants to turn on the TV today, he will prefer to watch something interesting on the alternative platforms than watch a TV show."I am what I am today because of TV, but honestly, I feel the content has not progressed much, and therefore, I have lost track of what is happening on TV," he added.

Aman, who has shown his keen interest in the south film industry and has been busy hosting shows since 2000, praised Manish Paul and said that in today’s time, he is a very good host.

Aman was last seen in a web series ‘Roohaniyat,’ a romantic-mystery drama, directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla. The MX Player web series also starred Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles. He recently shot for Sajan Agarwal’s Ek Ladki Song along with Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah.

