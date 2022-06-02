Amar Upadhyay Reveals What Made Him Sign Up For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Always Wanted To Work With Tabu | Exclusive

Amar Upadhyay has proved his mettle in TV serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum and Molkii among others. The actor also has an interesting list of films and web shows to his credit like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!, Dhund: The Fog, Bob Biswas, and Kaagaz, among others. The actor has recently essayed the role of Uday Thakur in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In a conversation with News18.com, the 45-year-old actor revealed what made him opt for the role in the multi-starrer film.

On being asked about his first reaction to being offered the role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor said he felt ‘fantastic’ because the film’s first part is already a big hit. He asserted that his co-star in the film is Tabu and he was more than excited to work with his ‘favourite actor.’

Amar shared “Bhool Bhulaiyaa itself is a big franchise. Its first part was a huge hit. Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Vidya Balan were so good, and they excelled in the film. The figures we are getting are also amazing, after the four big Bollywood films that didn’t work, unfortunately. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the one that takes Bollywood off the ground."

“When I was offered the role, I considered the fact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa is such a huge hit. And secondly, the film also has Tabu, and I’m a big fan of her. I’ve seen all her films. She is such a wonderful performer and I wanted to work with her one day and I was so excited. My role Kunwar is very crucial to the film. So, I was on board. Actually, Anees Bazmee (the director), (film’s producer) Murad Khetani who has done Kabir Singh also add to the factors. I didn’t have to think much when I was offered the role. And yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Part 2, who wouldn’t want to be on it? And also Tabu, because I’d always wanted to work with her, she is a lovely person and a brilliant actress."

Amar also talked about his experience of working with the ensemble star cast including Kartik, Kiara, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others. He shared that working with the entire cast and crew was ‘fantastic’. He said, “They are all seasoned actors. Kartik has done so many successful films that had earned 100 crores at the Box Office. He is such a humble, down-to-earth, and straightforward guy, who knows his job so well. He comes very well prepared."

“Tabu, of course, is a national awardee, an amazing actor, an amazing human being, and very warm to meet. Kiara was also very very sweet. She comes on the sets and greets everybody so nicely. She herself is such a good actor. Rajpal is also on the next level. Rajpal and Sanjay Mishra are performers at a different level. Whenever they appear on the screen, the audience just goes mad. On top of all this, there is one person, without whom the film wasn’t possible - Anees Bazmee, the director. What a brilliant amazing actor, talented director, and writer," he added.

Amar shared that Anees’ energy on the sets is on a different level altogether. “Anees knows every expression of an actor, and what he wants in the entire script. And until the actor doesn’t give the expression, he won’t call it cut, and he doesn’t compromise. Be it Kartik, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, or me for that matter. Or whether it be Rajpal Yadav or Sanjay Mishra, he doesn’t compromise with the shoot. He’ll take as many takes as he can until he gets the perfect one. He is such a clear-headed director. He knows every bit of a frame, and how he has to take the story ahead. Hats off to this man, he is brilliant. The films that he has made, the Welcome Series, No Entry or Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha - this guy is a legend and I feel fortunate to work with him," added Amar.

