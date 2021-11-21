AMAs 2021: Complete List of Nominees, Presenters, Where to Watch and Everything Else You Need to Know

The much-awaited American Music Award 2021 is returning to New York City and will be aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21. The award show aims at recognising and honouring the year’s most successful music and artists, and this year it has a very interesting list of performances lined up. Moreover, American rapper Cardi B will be hosting the award show this year.

So, here is the list of nominees, presenters and everything else you need to know about the American Music Awards 2021:

>When and where to watch

The award show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time) on ABC. In India, viewers will get to watch it on November 21 starting from 6.30 am.

>Who is Performing?

There is an exciting list of performers lined up. Bad Bunny will be performing with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown will be performing. South Korean band BTS will be performing My Universe with Coldplay. The septet was also supposed to perform with Megan Thee Stallion but the rapper dropped out due to an unexpected personal matter. The further list of performers is- Chlöe, Diplo, Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes, Måneskin, New Edition and New Kids on The Block, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Tyler, The Creator, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, and Zoe Wees.

>Presenters:

Brandy, Madelyn Cline, Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Winnie Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, JoJo Siwa and JB Smoove.

>Complete List of Nominees:

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated in seven categories and leads the nominee list. She has been nominated in the categories Artist of the Year, New Artist of the year, Favourite trending song, Favourite pop song and Favourite music video for Drivers License, Favourite female pop artist, and Favourite pop album for Sour.

Here is the rest of the list:

>Artist of the year:

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

>New artist of the year:

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

>Collaboration of the year:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, DÁKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches

>Favourite music video:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open

Cardi B, Up

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license

The Weeknd, Save Your Tears

>Favourite male pop artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

>Favourite female pop artist:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

>Favourite pop duo or group:

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

>Favourite pop album:

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

>Favourite pop song:

BTS, Butter

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears (Remix)

>Favourite male hip-hop artist:

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

>Favourite female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

>Favourite hip-hop album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

>Favourite hip-hop song:

Cardi B, Up

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, Calling My Phone

Polo G, RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke, What You Know Bout Love

>Favourite male R&B artist:

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

>Favourite female R&B artist:

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

>Favourite R&B album:

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

>Favourite R&B song:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Go Crazy

Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R., Damage

Jazmine Sullivan, Pick Up Your Feelings

>Favourite rock artist:

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

>Favourite trending song

Erica Banks, Buss It

Måneskin, Beggin’

Megan Thee Stallion, Body

Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license

Popp Hunna, Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

>Favourite gospel artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

>Favourite inspirational artist:

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

