AMAs 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of Butter Performance, BTS to Still Perform With Coldplay

Megan Thee Stallion who was supposed to perform with the South Korean band BTS at the American Music Awards 2021 was forced to drop out of it. The American rapper released the remix of BTS hit track Butter in August this year and was supposed to perform the same song with RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. She took to Twitter on Saturday to write that although she was excited about the gig with the septet, she had to drop out due to an ‘unexpected personal matter.’

Her Tweet read, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

After its release in May, Butter became the most viewed music video on YouTube within 24 hours. It also entered the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed song on Spotify within 24 hours of its release on the platform.

Band members J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin had also released a special performance on the remix of their song Butter. They danced on the portion of the song which featured a rap by Megan.

However, BTS will be performing the song My Universe which they released in collaboration with the English band Coldplay. This is the first time both the dynamic bands will be performing this track together on stage.

Meanwhile, the band has been nominated in the categories Artist of the year and Favourite pop song for Butter.

