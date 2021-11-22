AMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS Awarded in Pop Group Category for 3rd Time, Taylor Swift is Favourite Female Pop Artist

List of early winners at the American Music Awards:

Favourite pop duo or group: BTS

Favourite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More"

Favourite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favourite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Favourite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favourite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favourite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favourite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favourite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favourite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News"

Favourite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favourite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine"

Favourite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones"

Favourite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

Favourite Latin duo or group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favourite R&B song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open"

Favourite gospel artist: Kanye West

Favourite R&B album: Doja Cat, “Planet Her"

Favourite inspirational artist: Carrie Underwood

Favourite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay — two of the biggest groups on Earth — teamed up Sunday for a live and raucous version of their cosmic collaboration My Universe as the American Music Awards celebrated the best popular music for a second pandemic year. BTS once again claimed the favorite pop duo or group award, excitedly bounding on stage and thanking their devoted fans for their three-peat.

An earlier scheduled performance of Butter by the joined forces of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion has been scrapped after the rapper cited personal reasons for dropping out Saturday. That led to the Coldplay and BTS mashup.

The fan-voted awards show was airing live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees were based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity, and reflect the time period of Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

