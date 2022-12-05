Amazon Prime Video Puts Release of Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha On Hold; Know More

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, is gearing up for his digital debut. The actor will mark his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video’s first Telugu original, Dhootha, which is said to be a supernatural horror thriller. The film was said to be released this year, however, as per unclaimed reports, the OTT giant has put it on hold. The film was gearing up for its release this month but it is now said that the film will premiere on the platform next year.

Dhootha has been helmed by Vikram K Kumar. The series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles. In April, the streaming giant shared the first look at Naga Chaitanya’s debut web series.

The caption of the post read: “Dhootha On Prime: In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects to wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins."

During the first look launch event Chay shared that as actors, they always crave for their work to get maximum exposure and on a platform like Prime Video they get that exposure. “It’s not pan-India but it’s pan-world," he added.

The Thank You actor also mentioned that he is a guy who can’t sit through even five minutes of horror. “When Vikram told me it is a supernatural horror thriller, I was thinking to myself ‘I exactly know what that feeling is so let me translate that into Sagar in Dhootha’," Chay shared.

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha featuring along with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Chaitanya will be seen in Custody. The first poster was released on his birthday last month. The film has been helmed by director Venkat Prabhu. The poster shows Naga Chaitanya in a fierce avatar, donning a cop’s hat for the role while a group of policemen throng around him and point guns at him.

