Amazon Prime Video to Stream Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa in Hindi From Jan 14

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is all set to stream in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video from January 14, the OTT platform announced on Monday. The Telugu action-drama is also dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The announcement has come at a time when the film is still running successfully in theatres and its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions are available for streaming with English subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

The Sukumar directorial was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and its regional language versions started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, 2022. Now, the OTT platform has announced that the Hindi version will be available for streaming from January 14, 2022.

Pushpa: The Rise is based on red sandalwood smugglers in the Sesha Chalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.

“Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) a coolie, volunteers to smuggle red sanders, a rare wood that only grows in Andhra, with the help of novel ideas to smuggle the red sanders. Pushpa quickly becomes the leader of the red sanders smuggling network. While Pushpa is at his prime, a ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) takes charge as SP and ridicules Pushpa for his lineage," Amazon Prime Video said in its description of the film.

According to Box Office Biz, Pushpa has grossed over Rs 326 crore worldwide with a share of Rs 176 crore by the end of 23 days.

The film jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media is still running in theatres.

