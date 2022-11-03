Amber Heard Deletes Twitter Account Days After Ex Elon Musk Takes Over as Owner

Actress Amber Heard’s Twitter account has been deleted, days after her former flame Elon Musk acquired the micro-blogging site. A number of celebrities have deleted their accounts after Musk’s takeover of the platform. The disappearance of Heard’s account was first noticed by YouTuber Matthew Lewis (also known as That Umbrella Guy), who tweeted, “Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."

Soon after, Twitterati started sharing their reactions on Amber’s exit from Twitter. “I think she deleted her account because she doesn’t want him to see how many relationships she has," one comment read. “Apparently #AmberHeard can’t afford the check mark anymore. Probably why she left," read another.

One person wrote, “So glad she is taking care of herself." Another person commented, “Ex-boyfriend Elon told her to delete it." Another comment read, “She is now stateless and Twitterless… what’s next? Any guesses?"

Elon Musk acquired the micro-blogging site in a whopping USD 44 billion deal last week. Since then he has initiated major changes, including dissolving of its board of directors, firing top executives, bringing in Tesla employees and announcing a fees of USD 8 for verification process, or getting a blue tick in front of your handle’s name.

Heard lost lost her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and was supposed to pay USD 10.35 million to the actor. The two met while shooting The Rum Diaries in 2010 and married in 2015. They separated the following year and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

After her separation from Depp, Heard started dating Elon Musk in 2016. They kept their relationship low-key. They separated in 2017, after a year of dating. The couple got back together in 2018 but again ended things after a few months.

