Amber Heard Denies Defecating in Johnny Depp's Bed, Claims Her Aquaman 2 Role 'Reduced,' Praises Ex Elon Musk

Amber Heard strongly denied defecating on Johnny Depp’s side of the bed during her third day on the stand at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on Monday. Depp previously testified that he believed Heard defecated on his side of the bed and tried to blame their dogs, Pistol and Boo following an argument during her 30th birthday party in April 2016.

Heard testified that Boo had been dealing with bowel control issues ever since the dog had eaten Depp’s marijuana stash as a puppy. When asked if it was a prank, Heard was quoted as saying by Entertainment Weekly, “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart. I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday… it was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny, period. That’s disgusting."

Heard further claimed that her role was also “reduced" in the Aquaman sequel, titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ after Johnny Depp’s attorney called her abuse claims a “hoax". Heard was first introduced as Mera, Aquaman’s love interest, in 2017’s “Justice League" before becoming a protagonist in 2018’s “Aquaman" alongside costar Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

“I fought really hard to stay in the film," Heard testified. “I was given a script and was given new versions of the script. They basically took a bunch out of my role."

During her testimony, Amber Heard also alleged that Johnny Depp “stood her up" at the 2016 Met Gala. This was the same night she met her ex Elon Musk. The 36-year-old actress said Depp, 58, “effectively stood me up on the red carpet" in May 2016, after their fight during her 30th birthday party the previous month.

Heard went on to say that she had an encounter with Musk, 50, on the red carpet. “I didn’t recognise (Elon) until we started talking and he reminded me we had met once before," she said, adding that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO “was with his mother," Maye Musk, at the event.

“He seemed like a real gentleman," Heard continued of Musk. “He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.