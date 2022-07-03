Amber Heard Moves Court Against Defamation Trial Verdict | Here's What She Claims

A month after Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp, the actress has now moved to court again. Heard has sought dismissal of the trial verdict and has asked order for a fresh trial. She has also alleged that there is no evidence to support Johnny Depp’s claims and has also raised questions on the jury.

Amber Heard Challenges Defamation Trial Verdict

According to Court House News, Amber Heard’s lawyer has argued that she was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article unless a defamation suit was filed by Depp. “Mr. Depp’s team proceeded solely on defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false. Ms. Heard was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article and never even became aware of the headline until Mr. Depp filed the lawsuit against her," the actress’ lawyer stated.

Several reports also suggest that the brief which has been submitted by Heard’s lawyer in the court argued that Depp’s team ‘proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory’. Apart from this the Aquaman actress’ lawyer has also questioned the damage amount calling it ‘excessive’.

What Was The Court’s Verdict In Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case?

Johnny Depp had filed a defamation case of 50 million USD against his former wife Amber Heard. The case was over a newspaper article that Heard wrote and Johnny alleged was harmful to his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she mentioned that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. However, on June 1 this year, the court ruled in favour of Johnny and agreed that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. The court had then asked the actress to pay USD 8.4 million against the damages created to Johnny’s image and career.

Meanwhile, Court House News has also reported that Johnny Depp’s legal team has dismissed the appeal saying it is “what we expected, just longer, no more substantive."

