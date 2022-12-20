Amber Heard to Settle Defamation Case With Johnny Depp, Says 'Lost Faith in American Legal System'

Amber Heard has agreed to reach a final settlement with her ex-husband and fellow actor Johnny Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had sued Amber for defamation after she claimed in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that he had assaulted her. Calling the decision “very difficult", Amber Heard said on Monday in an Instagram post that she had decided to settle the multimillion-dollar defamation suit which Johnny Depp had filed against her.

The settlement comes after a Virginia jury reportedly ordered Heard to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million. Heard stated that she was settling the lawsuit rather than continuing with her appeal of the damages determined by the jury because she “simply cannot go through" another trial.

The actress revealed, “I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder." She added, “Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms, I can agree to."

Concluding the note, Amber said, “I'd like to thank my outstanding appellate and original trial teams for their relentless hard work." She added, “Any survivor knows that the ability to tell their story often feels like the only relief, and I cannot find enough words to tell you the hope your belief in me inspires, not just for me, but for all of you. Thank you. See you soon."

After a lengthy six-week trial centred on highly debated claims of domestic abuse, the jury found Depp and Heard to be responsible for defamation, but they sided more strongly with the Pirates actor. After deciding that Heard's 2018 newspaper article about her encounter with “sexual violence" was defamatory, the jury awarded Depp with $10 million in damages. Heard, who had countersued, received $2 million.

