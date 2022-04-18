Amber Heard's Friend Thrown Out Of Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Report

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial has taken a dramatic turn. The court proceedings for Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star are taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. During the trial, Page Six reported, Amber’s close friend British music journalist Eve Barlow was kicked out of the court.

The international publication revealed that ran into trouble with the judge after she texted and live-tweeted from the front row of the courtroom, which is normally reserved for legal counsel. A source informed the outlet that Eve was allegedly acting like she was a part of Amber’s legal team. During the trial, she even tried to intervene over Johnny’s witness Gina Deuters. Gina is the wife of Johnny’s longtime collaborator Stephen Deuters.

Eve apparently asked Amber’s legal team to show Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Gina was allegedly a ‘compromised’ witness. The journalist reportedly brought up Gina’s social media post connected to the trial, claiming that it was posted recently. However, the post was actually shared in 2021, prior to the former couple’s London trial against The Sun newspaper.

When questioned, Gina admitted that she had seen videos of the trial prior to her testimony, leading to her dismissal from the court and statement struck from the record. As for Eve, Johnny’s lawyers pushed for a motion to permanently bar Eve from the courtroom. According to court transcripts, Judge Azcarate said, “She was tweeting live from my courtroom … and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting. That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial."

Johnny and Amber are in court over an op-ed the actress wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the article, Amber opened up about surviving domestic violence. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has claimed that his ex-wife has falsely accused him in an attempt to get a big divorce settlement. The op-ed and case have already impacted Johnny’s career. Soon after the Washington Post article was released, Johnny was shown the exit door from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and was removed from the third Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

However, Amber maintains that she is saying the truth and countersued Johnny for $100 million.

