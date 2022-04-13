Amber Heard's Lawyer Accuse Johnny Depp of Sexual Assault Using Liquor Bottles During Defamation Case

The opening statement in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, in which the latter has sued the former for $100million had been presented in a Virginia Courtroom. Earlier, Depp had sued Heard for an article that did not mention his name, but ‘clearly referred’ to him for 50 million dollars. In retaliation, Heard had filed a counter case on Depp.

As reported by Reuters, the trial began yesterday with several channels covering the event. Johnny Depp alleges that the article Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, regarding domestic abuse and a system that shielded abusers. Even though Depp was never mentioned, it was clear that he was being referred in the article, as said by Ben Chew, Depp’s legal representation.

Mr.Chew continued and told the jurors that Amber Heard had, “falsely and unfairly cast Mr.Depp as a villain", and introduced the case as a defamation case that has, “irrevocable consequences", to the subject. He further added that Depp’s career depended on his social image and thanks to the op-ed published by Heard, he was losing opportunities and being replaced and that the harm to the Hollywood icon was “devastating".

Mr.Chew brought forward the evidence that the op-ed was published on the eve of her first major motion-picture, Aquaman which according to the lawyer was a way for Heard to elevate her career. He brought attention to the statement, “2 years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse", and said that the timing of the statement was crucial. He justified the statement by saying that Amber Heard did not have to mention Johnny Depp’s name but it was implied because in 2016, when the couple was still married, Amber Heard had already filed a case against the actor and publicly accused him of domestic abuse on 27th May, 2016. This evidence shows that the op-ed written by Amber Heard was indeed referring to Johnny Depp and the cause for filing the defamation lawsuit was completely justified on his part.

Chew pointed that timing was almost too convenient because 6 days after Depp had already asked for a divorce and 3 days after Heard’s lawyer approaching him with abuse allegation if Depp did not meet Heard’s financial requirements, Amber Heard had turned up at the courthouse with a mark on her face, presumably a bruise, asking for a restraining order against Depp citing domestic abuse. How could this Aquaman actor have a mark on her face when it’s been six days since she’s seen her husband? He also added that no one in the past five decades ever accused Depp of being abusive with a woman and that Heard had last made contact with Depp on 21st May, 2016. Chew also said, “By choosing to lie about her husband for her own personal benefit, Amber Heard forever changed Mr. Depp’s life and his reputation.

Amber Heard’s lawyer, J.Benjamin Rottenborn rebutted in his opening statement that Depp was misleading the jury with his, “crazy conspiracy theories". Elaine Bredehoft, part of Heard’s legal representation, stated Heard even had audio and video tapes that would be damning evidence against Depp. She brought up several incidents where Depp was physically assaulting and being verbally abusive to Heard. She brought up an incident in 2015 when the couple had gone vacationing in Australia. Depp had apparently thrown her across the floor, kicked her, punched her and “penetrated her with a liquor bottle". Depp was painted as an alcoholic who abused drugs and had uncontrollable rage which resulted in hi beating and torturing his wife. Rottenborn said Heard was telling the truth about “horrific" abuse she endured, but the case is really about a narrow legal question: whether Heard’s opinion piece was free speech protected by the U.S.Constitution’s First Amendment, as reported by Reuters. “That is the question, and that is what you are being asked to decide," Rottenborn told jurors.

The trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia and will go on for six weeks.

