Ambili Ravum Song From Basil Joseph-Starrer Palthu Janwar Out Now

Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Palthu Janwar have unveiled an interesting soundtrack named Ambili Ravum, from the film, starring Basil Joseph in the lead. The teaser of Palthu Janwar has successfully amused netizens and now, the release of the Ambil Ravum song has heightened their curiosity further.

Bhavana Studios announced the release of the song, which was later re-shared by Joseph on his official Instagram handle.

The pleasant musical opens with Joseph, surrounded by a group of kids, holding a banana in his hands. Suddenly, some pigs pop up their heads from an enclosure in front of Joseph and he feeds them the banana, petting the animals later on as the children smile in joy at the sight.

The 3-minute 26-second video portrays Joseph as an animal lover as he takes care of hens on a farm, looks affectionately at a kid walking with a cow, pets a goat, trudges on the muddy lanes of a cow shed, and eats his food among the animals.

Marked with lush greenery and cloudy skies, the song captures the rustic lives of the people in the film. Apart from Joseph, the film also stars Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothan, Shammi Thilakan, Shruti Suresh, Thangam Mohan, Athira Harikumar, and Kiran Peethambaran to name a few.

No sooner than the video was dropped on YouTube by Bhavana Studios, fans were left mesmerised by the amazing visuals and soul-stirring lyrics. “Just beautiful, It made us think to stop worrying and enjoy the little things in life. Basil is so pleasant and the visuals and the scenic beauty are so mesmerizing," praised one user. “Talented Beautiful vocals by Arun Ashok," remarked another.

Directed by Sangeeth P Rajan, the Ambili Ravum song is sung by Arun Asok while the lyrics have been penned by Suhail Koya. The feel-good music is composed by Justin Varghese. Although neither the trailer nor the date of the premiere of Palthu Janwar has been released yet, it has been reported that the film is slated to hit the theatres during the Onam festival.

