Ameer Returns to Direction After 9 Years With Vetri Maaran's Script

With a script penned by National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran, director-turned-actor Ameer is making a comeback to the director’s chair. According to sources, the upcoming project, co-written by Vetri Maaran and another writer, Thangam will go on floors later this month.

To announce the news, Ameer has shared a poster featuring himself with other makers of the film. “Film is an individual vision. It becomes more beautiful when another visionary join hands… on 02.02.2022," reads the poster, with the announcement, “My next venture will start soon".

The venture will be Ameer’s fifth directorial of his career. Earlier, as a director, he has delivered blockbusters like Mounam Pesiyadhe, Raam, Paruthiveeran, and Aadhi Bhagavan.

Advertisement

Ameer is returning to direction after nine years. The film is said to be on a city-based subject. Ameer will only be directing the upcoming project. More updates on finance, the cast and crew will be announced soon.

This project marks the third collaboration between both directors. Ameer and Vetri Maaran have earlier collaborated for Vada Chennai. In the film, Ameer had acted in a crucial role.

More recently, it has been rumored that Aameer will be re-launching Santhanadevan. The Tamil drama was launched several years ago with Arya and his brother Satya. It has been reported that Aameer and Satya will play the lead roles in the film. However, no news on the director, producer, or other cast members has been released.

On the acting work front, Ameer is also part of the cast of Vetri Maaran’s other project Vaadivaasal. The film is reported to have Suriya in the lead role and the dialogues are co-penned by Vetri Maaran and Ameer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.