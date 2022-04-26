Ameesha Patel Enjoys 'Me Time' in Sexy Bikini in Delhi As Police Case Filed Against Her for Cheating

After completing the Lucknow schedule of Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel is enjoying her ‘me time’ in Delhi. The actress slipped into a green bikini top and a pair of denim shorts to bask in the sun in the national capital. A pic of Ameesha posing against a tree has surfaced on social media. The actress looks sexy as she flaunts her toned physique in the chic outfit.

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been lodged against Ameesha Patel for ‘cheating’. According to the police complaint, Ameesha Patel staged an “extremely brief performance" at an event at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Amisha Patel had allegedly charged around Rs 4 lakh for one hour’s performance in the program. But Amisha left for Indore after giving only 3 minutes of presentation in the program, reports Womansera.com.

Ameesha has also issued a clarification on the matter. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city, Madhva Pradesh… very, very, very badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr. Arvind Pandey… I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me very well."

On the work front, Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. For the unversed, Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. Back then, Sunny Deol took to social media and shared the motion poster of the film. “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…" he wrote.

Later, Ameesha Patel also took to her official Instagram account and shared their first look of the movie. In the picture, Ameesha and Sunny were seen dressed as their characters - Sakeena and Tara.

Gadar was released in June 2001. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. The film was widely loved by the audience.

