Ameesha Patel Opens Up on Her Alleged Rift With Kareena Kapoor Khan After 22 Years

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Although her debut was a smash hit, it was later reported that Kareena Kapoor was initially being considered to play the female lead in the film.

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan was meant to star in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. When things didn’t work out, the producers cast Ameesha Patel as the leading lady opposite Hrithik. Rumours circulated that the makers’ decision led to a long-running rift between Kareena and Ameesha. The reports of a feud between the two stars first surfaced around 2000.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is believed to have criticised Ameesha Patel’s performance in the Rakesh Roshan-directed film, calling her a bad actor.

Advertisement

>Ameesha has no enemies:

Addressing the reports of the alleged rift with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ameesha recently told Pinkvilla that she has no enemies. She went on to say that she has nothing against Kareena and that she talks with her closest friend about Kareena’s brilliant job.

>Ameesha spoke only positive things about Kareena:

She said that when the media urged her to respond to alleged disparaging remarks made by Kareena, she never said anything. She also stated that she would only speak positively about Kareena because she did not know her well enough to speak anything about her.

In the interview, Ameesha also stated that she was fine with anyone having opinions against her as everyone is entitled to it. Reacting to Kareena’s alleged remark on her, Ameesha said that she did not even know if Kareena said something or it was just the media who escalated the matter.

Ameesha will next be seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, while Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.