Ameesha Patel Posts Pic With 'Most Handsome' Sunny Deol As They Wrap Palampur Schedule of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the most beloved on-screen pairing of all time, have reunited after 20 years for a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, 2001’s highest-grossing blockbuster. The team has completed the Palampur schedule of the film, which began on December 1. Director Anil Sharma took to Twitter to inform fans about the same by sharing a photo of the main cast from the set.

Anil Sharma wrote a heartfelt message as the caption to his photo, “A moment sharing with #Tarasingh #sakeena on the last day of Palampur schedule.. what a great experience relieving again with these iconic characters .. #gadar2 @iamsunnydeol @ameeshapatel9 @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ #anilsharmaproductions." (sic)

Whereas the OG Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol also shared BTS photos from the film set and wrote, “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed. #Gadar #TaraSingh."

The makers released the first look of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from the ‘Gadar 2’ muhurat earlier this month. Ameesha was dressed in a mustard yellow suit, while Sunny was attired in a maroon kurta, white pajama, and turban.

The film also stars Sharma’s son, actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played the child of Deol and Patel’s characters in the first film and will reprise his role in the sequel.

The plot of Gadar 2 has been kept under wraps, and fans absolutely cannot wait to see what the sequel has in store for them. The first film revolves primarily around Tara Singh (played by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls in love with Sakina (played by Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. The late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment. ‘Gadar 2’ is set to be released in 2022.

